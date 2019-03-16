UFC on ESPN+ 5 Highlights: Jorge Masvidal KO’s Darren Till

Jorge Masvidal violently KO’s Darren Till.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC on ESPN+ 5 event from the O2 Arena in London, England. In the second round, Masvidal scored a devasting left hook that shut off the lights of Till for the win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC on ESPN+ 5. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.