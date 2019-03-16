UFC on ESPN+ 5 Highlights: Jorge Masvidal KO’s Darren Till

Jorge Masvidal violently KO’s Darren Till.
The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC on ESPN+ 5 event from the O2 Arena in London, England. In the second round, Masvidal scored a devasting left hook that shut off the lights of Till for the win.
Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:
OUT OF NOWHERE! (via @espnmma)@GamebredFighter lowers the boom in London pic.twitter.com/KLCRzPehL2
FLOORED!
The Gorilla stuns Masvidal in seconds! #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/OFgKWjoVwa
