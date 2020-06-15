Jorge Masvidal Lashes Out Against UFC Fighters Working As Commentators

Jorge Masvidal says UFC fighters working as commentators should be embarrassed of themselves.

Masvidal has not seen eye-to-eye with the UFC since he was negotiating to fight Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title. Yet, talks stalled and claimed it shouldn’t be this hard to negotiate a fight. The UFC then went to Gilbert Burns who accepted the scrap which made “Gambred” mad.

Since Usman vs. Burns was announced, Masvidal has taken to social media to slam the UFC over the way they negotiate. He now took to Twitter to slam UFC fighters working as commentators.

And for the #whiteknights that have commentating jobs with the ufc that say “just fight” you guys should be embarrassed to call yourselves current/former fighters. Not one of you been doing it as long as me and like me. There’s a reason you are “commentating” — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 14, 2020

When Jorge Masvidal will fight again is to be seen. But, the BMF champion is not happy with the Las Vegas-based promotion and continues to slam Dana White and the UFC.

He and Jon Jones have recently taken to social media to complain about fighter pay while former fighters have also spoken up. One has to wonder if this will cause change in fighter pay. But, for now, Masvidal is still upset with the UFC.