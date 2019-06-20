Jorge Masvidal Likens Ben Askren to a Needy Girlfriend

Jorge Masvidal is not one for drawn-out back-and-forth exchanges, particularly with another grown man. At UFC 239, Jorge Masvidal will fight Ben Askren in a pivotal welterweight bout with possible title shot implications, and as we approach the two-week mark for the battle, Masvidal is antsy to get his hands on Askren and shut him up once and for all:

“I just want to f— him up. I don’t think anything of him,” Masvidal said in a State of Combat interview. “I’m going to make sure his bloodline doesn’t reproduce or nothing after July 6. Extinction of the Aksren blood by the Masvidal blood.

“I always thought he was a bitch, but he just confirmed it for me and the rest of the world,” Masvidal said. “Every once in a while my manager shoots me an email that Ben said this, and half the time I don’t even respond because it’s a multitude of corny s—. Ben is not my chick, so I’m not going to go back and forth with this guy. I’m not going to be texting with him. I have enough problems texting back and forth with my chick. Now I’ve got to text with a dude on social media? That’s below my pay grade. They don’t pay me enough in this f—ing sport to mess around with this guy.”

Jorge Masvidal then recalled a particular social media instance that irked him, which is when Askren mocked Jorge Masvidal’s sailor hat that he wore to UFC Fort Lauderdale. Masvidal would then respond by posting a picture of Ben Askren posing with a championship belt and what appears to be a makeshift thong:

“I just thought it was funny that he would say that [yet] he’s in a f—ing thong with the belt with his little princess face looking like a bitch,” Masvidal said. “What the f— is that about? You can’t throw [stones] from a glass house, but this guy doesn’t respect it. Don’t question my manhood, first of all, ever. Second, you’re a f—ing beta. You survived off I don’t know what.”

What are your takeaways from this explosive Jorge Masvidal interview?