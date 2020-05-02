Jorge Masvidal May Not Receive UFC Welterweight Title Shot Next

Jorge Masvidal may be factored into plans outside of a UFC welterweight title shot.

Masvidal has been on a roll inside the Octagon as of late. He is riding a three-fight winning streak. In that span, he’s beaten Nate Diaz, Ben Askren, and Darren Till. All three of those victories came by way of knockout or TKO.

UFC Could Have Other Plans For Jorge Masvidal

The seeds appeared to be planted for a welterweight title showdown between champion Kamaru Usman and Masvidal. At one point, UFC president Dana White even revealed plans to book the bout for July.

In an interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, UFC president Dana White said that now the UFC and Masvidal are discussing other plans (h/t BJPenn.com).

“We’re talking about a few different things. We have something else interesting for Masvidal that we were just talking about yesterday. We’ll see,” White said to ESPN. “We’ll see how this whole thing plays out. To start speculating down the road now is too soon. Let’s get by these three fights in Florida and then we’ll figure out what’s next. We’re talking about different possibilities with those guys.”

The coronavirus pandemic has made its mark in the world of sports. The UFC has been no exception. Several events were postponed but the promotion is set for a return on May 9 with UFC 249. White is even in the process of securing a private island for international fight cards.

The July time frame that the UFC was initially shooting for with Usman vs. Masvidal would’ve been International Fight Week. It’s been reported that during a call with fighters, White revealed that the annual festivities aren’t likely to take place this year.

MMA News will keep you updated on the latest news involving Jorge Masvidal’s next fight and the UFC welterweight title picture.