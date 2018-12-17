Jorge Masvidal Moves On From Diaz & Calls Out Familiar Name

It appeared that a UFC 235 bout between Jorge Masvidal and Nick Diaz was a done deal, particularly when Dana White told reporters after UFC 231 that the fight would be taking place:

“As far as I know sitting right here right now, that fight’s on,” White said. “As far as I know, that fight is on. Unless something happened since Tuesday, which is very possible, it’s on.”

Well, Nick Diaz apparently knew something that Dana White did not know, which is that the fight is not done and that he is not happy with the way negotiations for his next fight have transpired, as Diaz conveyed to ESPN Sunday evening. With the UFC 235 bout now in limbo, Jorge Masvidal issued a statement on Twitter, where he has seemingly moved on from Nick Diaz and called out a familiar name instead:

Everybody waiting on me to respond. I’m just waiting on a fight I need to get paid @NeilMagny where you at? #easymoney — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) December 17, 2018

“Everybody waiting on me to respond. I’m just waiting on a fight I need to get paid @NeilMagny where you at? #easymoney”

Jorge Masvidal has a long history of calling out Neil Magny, most recently for UFC Liverpool in May after Magny’s scheduled opponent, Gunnar Nelson, was forced to withdraw from the fight:

“My manager told me about [Nelson’s withdrawal,] and he was like ‘hey man, here’s your chance to smash Magny,’ cause he knows I don’t like Magny one bit,” Masvidal told BJPenn.com last Spring. “So he offered it to me, and he was like ‘what do you think?’ We’ll make it at a catchweight, cause I’m a little heavier right now.

“We offered it to the UFC at 180 [pounds] and they loved it,” Masvidal continued. “They thought we’d make a great addition to the card, so now they just have to run it by Magny.

“They just said no,” Masvidal said.

Time will tell if Magny will say yes this time or if Nick Diaz reemerges as Masvidal’s opponent for UFC 235.

Who do you believe Jorge Masvidal will end up fighting at UFC 235?