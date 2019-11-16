Jorge Masvidal & Nick Diaz Express Interest In Fight On Social Media

It has become abundantly clear that Jorge Masvidal and Nick Diaz want to share the Octagon.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani recently got a chance to interview Diaz. Nick expressed his dismay with Masvidal over saying he wanted to “baptize” his younger brother Nate. Masvidal defeated Nate earlier this month in the main event of UFC 244 via third-round TKO.

Masvidal & Diaz Agree To Fight Over Social Media

Diaz took to his Instagram account to double down on his desire to take on BMF champion Masvidal.

“Thank you @arielhelwani for letting me come on had a long week I was a little worked up @gamebredfighter @ufc give the fans that Real sh*t what they wanna see.”

Masvidal responded in the comment section of Diaz’s post.

“Would be a honor. I’m [100 percent] in for this #theresurrection.”

Diaz hasn’t competed since Jan. 2015. He initially lost to Anderson Silva via unanimous decision. The result was overturned as Silva failed his drug test. Diaz also popped for marijuana use and was initially suspended for five years by the Nevada Atheltic State Commission. Many felt the punishment was ludicrous and the suspension was greatly reduced.

The Stockton native hasn’t forgotten about the whole ordeal and vented about it when speaking to Helwani.

“I took it hard and like I did everything right. And now that you have this legalization and you have all these things happen during what I was going through on a count of like, step-by-step I’m getting the bar raised up in this. Now fighters even smoke weed all the way till like the day before or the day of because you got the nanogram level raised so high.”

Do you think Jorge Masvidal vs. Nick Diaz materializes?