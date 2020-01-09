Jorge Masvidal Not Convinced That Conor McGregor Wants To Fight Him

Jorge Masvidal doesn’t believe that Conor McGregor truly wants to fight him.

Many feel that a showdown between Masvidal and McGregor would prove to be lucrative for both men and the UFC. “Gamebred’s” popularity is at an all-time high, while the “Notorious” one is still recognized as MMA’s biggest star. Should McGregor emerge victorious at UFC 246 against Donald Cerrone, it could leave the door open for a clash with Masvidal.

Masvidal Doesn’t Think McGregor Wants To Fight Him

Submission Radio was able to snag Masvidal as a guest. During his appearance, Masvidal explained why he doesn’t get the sense that McGregor is eager to fight him (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“I don’t know if Conor wins it means that he fights me. I really don’t know that. I don’t think so,” said Masvidal, who suggested a matchup with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman may be more likely for his first outing in 2020. “From watching interviews, hearing things, I don’t think so. I think buddy goes a different path. Maybe I’m just looking into the future, but I don’t think so. I think I’m gonna end up making owl soup at some point this year.”

If the McGregor bout can’t come to fruition, then Masvidal will simply move on.

“A part of me feels like, man, buddy (McGregor) doesn’t want to scrap,” Masvidal said. “Cool. OK. Next. I’m not gonna linger on it or nothing like that or force nobody to dance with me. If you don’t want to dance, cool – on to the next.”

During an interview with The Mac Life, McGregor did express interest in sharing the Octagon with Masvidal. With that said, the “Notorious” one also said that he feels “Gamebred” has unfinished business with Nate Diaz due to how their UFC 244 clash ended.