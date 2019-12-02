Jorge Masvidal Not Impressed By Kamaru Usman: ‘He Can’t Kick Nothing’

Jorge Masvidal hasn’t been in awe of Kamaru Usman’s performances.

Usman is the UFC welterweight champion. He captured the gold by defeating Tyron Woodley in a one-sided thrashing that lasted for five full rounds. “The Nigerian Nightmare” is set to put his title on the line against Colby Covington at UFC 245 on Dec. 14.

Masvidal Not Impressed By Usman, Says He Can’t Kick

Masvidal spoke to MMAFighting.com‘s Damon Martin and said that Usman’s kickboxing leaves a lot to be desired.

“Not at all,” Masvidal answered when asked if he’s been impressed by Usman. “I think there’s some things he does well, which is kind of stall. He just gets to a leg and takes guys down. I’m a fan of grappling but I like to see grappling offensively.

“He can’t kick nothing. It’s like me saying there’s a MMA guy that’s a great, great boxer technique-wise, nah, it’s like he’s a great boxer for MMA. Maybe Usman’s a good kicker for YMCA, the public club, but he’s not kicking me. The guy would never land a kick on me.”

Masvidal is coming off a third-round TKO victory over Nate Diaz last month. Many believe “Gamebred” is in a unique position where he can either challenge for the welterweight title next, or go for a big money fight against Conor McGregor despite UFC president Dana White being opposed to the matchup.