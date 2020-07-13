Jorge Masvidal Not Interested In UFC Bout With Colby Covington

Jorge Masvidal isn’t clamoring for a grudge match with Colby Covington.

On July 11, Masvidal challenged Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight championship. “Gamebred” was able to find some success in the opening frame but “The Nigerian Nightmare” quickly took over. Usman’s pressure and grappling ability were the difference makers here. The champion retained his gold via unanimous decision.

Jorge Masvidal Doesn’t Want Grudge Match With Colby Covington

Many have called for Masvidal to have a rematch with Nate Diaz following the loss to Usman. Others believe a showdown with former friend Colby Covington could be quite lucrative but may have a similar result to the Usman fight. Speaking to reporters following UFC 251, Masvidal made it clear that he has no interest in fighting Covington (via MMAFighting).

“The fragile guy with the MAGA hat, definitely not him,” Masvidal said when referencing Covington at the UFC 251 post-fight press conference. “Cause he got finished by this guy with a full training camp. He had like 12 weeks and he got finished by that guy. That guy’s below me and this dude by a lot.

“Six days’ notice and I was nowhere near getting hurt or getting put out. The gas tank wasn’t the best but I wasn’t going nowhere as far as damage goes. Everybody could see that. So definitely not that punk.”

Masvidal and Covington were once teammates at American Top Team. The two developed a bond over the years but things turned sour once Covington’s MAGA persona kicked in. Many felt it was only a matter of time before Covington took aim at Masvidal and that hunch was correct.

Covington is no longer with ATT. “Chaos” claims that fighters kept complaining about his trash talk, so he left the gym.

