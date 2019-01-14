Jorge Masvidal Offers To Fight Darren Till At UFC London

Jorge Masvidal believes he is the solution to Darren Till’s problem.

On March 16, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will return to London, England. UFC on ESPN+ 5 will be held inside the O2 Arena. BJPenn.com’s Chris Taylor had been told that the UFC wanted Till to go one-on-one with Colby Covington. With Covington and the UFC currently butting heads, the match-up appears to be unlikely.

Jorge Masvidal To The Rescue?

Masvidal initially had a bout set up against Nick Diaz at UFC 235 on March 2, but those plans went awry when Diaz claimed he never agreed to the bout. Masvidal hasn’t fought since Nov. 2017 and wants to get back inside the Octagon soon. He took to Twitter to challenge Till:

@darrentill2 I hear you having the same probs I am trying to find someone to fight you in your backyard. I love fighting in other peoples backyards. I’m game if ufc can make it happen — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) January 14, 2019

This would be another big opportunity for Masvidal if he gets the fight. His last outing was against Stephen Thompson, falling short via unanimous decision. “Gamebred” might be able to wipe away the memory of that loss with a win over the third ranked UFC welterweight Till.

Till is coming off a welterweight title bout against champion Tyron Woodley. While “The Gorilla” had a lot of hype going into the bout, he was no match for Woodley. Till ended up being submitted in the second round.

Do you think the UFC books Jorge Masvidal vs. Darren Till if Colby Covington is off the table?