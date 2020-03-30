Jorge Masvidal Offers To Fight At UFC 249 On April 18

Jorge Masvidal is throwing his name in the hat amid UFC 249’s uncertainty.

UFC president Dana White has been persistent in his efforts to pull off UFC 249 on its original April 18 date. While we’re in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, White insists that the UFC is taking all the right precautions in order to deliver a fight card and keep the roster safe. Some aren’t sold on White’s words as there is fear that if fighters are cutting weight, their immune systems will be compromised, making the coronavirus an even greater threat to them.

Masvidal Offers To Compete At UFC 249

Masvidal is likely due for a shot at Kamaru Usman’s UFC welterweight championship this July. “Gamebred” took to his Twitter account to reveal he’s willing to fight on April 18.

April 18 I’m free #theresurrection — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) March 30, 2020

Second time I say yes to the crotch sniffing champ, second time he has a date #theresurrection — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) March 30, 2020

Masvidal is riding a three-fight winning streak. In that span, he’s beaten Nate Diaz, Ben Askren, and Darren Till. All three bouts ended in a knockout or TKO. He hasn’t suffered a loss since Nov. 2017.

UFC 249 is scheduled to feature a lightweight title bout between champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson. Nurmagomedov confirmed that he is stuck in Russia, which is currently under a travel ban. “The Eagle” said UFC 249 is being planned with or without him.

While major sports organizations such as MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, XFL, and more have postponed the regular season, the UFC continues to try to move forward. White has fired back at his critics and has called MMA media members “the weakest, wimpiest people on earth.” He’s even gone as far as to say the mainstream media is making the coronavirus more “scary” than it actually is.