Jorge Masvidal On Canelo Alvarez: ‘I’d Like To Break His Face’

Jorge Masvidal wouldn’t be opposed to sharing the boxing ring with newly crowned WBO light heavyweight champion Canelo Alvarez.

This past Saturday night (Nov. 2) was a stacked one for fans of combat sports. UFC 244, headlined by Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz, took place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. On that same night, Alvarez challenged Sergey Kovalev for the WBO light heavyweight gold inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Masvidal finished Diaz via doctor’s stoppage in the third round, while Alvarez knocked out Kovalev in the 11th round.

Masvidal Wants To Break Canelo’s Face

During the UFC 244 post-fight press conference, Masvidal made it clear that he believes he can wreck Alvarez even inside a boxing ring (via MMAJunkie.com).

“If Canelo wants to get his (expletive) kicked, that’s a fight I’ll take, you know,” Masvidal said at the UFC 244 post-fight news conference. “I’m just here to get the biggest checks possible.

“I could box. I could hit hard. I’ve got different angles. I’m not going to get tired in a 12-round boxing event, especially if I have time to prepare for it. It’s just kind of fate. He’s fighting today, I’m fighting today. I heard we killed them on the pay-per-views. UFC, what up? You’re welcome. I don’t know. I’d like to break his face, man. Just fight. Just test myself. Make a lot of money for testing myself, but I truly feel I could make it 1-1, MMA vs. boxing.”

Do you think Jorge Masvidal is biting off more than he can chew here?