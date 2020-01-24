Jorge Masvidal On Conor McGregor: ‘He Doesn’t Want This’

Jorge Masvidal is convinced that Conor McGregor isn’t ready to fight him.

Masvidal has been setting his sights on UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman as of late. That’s because Masvidal feels McGregor is on a different path at this time. UFC president Dana White has said he plans to book McGregor against the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson.

Masvidal Thinks McGregor Is Hesitant To Fight Him

Appearing on the Le Batard and Friends podcast, “Gamebred” explained why he’s of the belief that McGregor didn’t mention his name directly during his post-UFC 246 speech (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“He’s talking a lot of sh*t. But it’s all sh*t cause he doesn’t want this,” Masvidal said when speaking on the “Le Batard and Friends” podcast. “He could have cut the sickest promo — he could have cut the sickest promo of life. Had everybody extra wanting it and talking about it. We kind of understand where they’re going.

“Certain things he said on the microphone as well that he doesn’t feel he’s not up to speed, that he needs to work on this, he needs to work on that. I get it, man. Go back in there, find your timing, when you feel you’re ready for the challenge, we do it. There’s no rush. I’ll go get my title meanwhile. I’ll go f*ck up [Kamaru] Usman meanwhile, and then me and Conor can talk in the future if he wants to or not. It doesn’t really matter. I’m not here to bully people into fights or keep asking for the fight. I’m going to go about my business like I said I always will.”