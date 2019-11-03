Jorge Masvidal On Conor McGregor: ‘I’ll F*ck That Little Guy Up’

Jorge Masvidal says he would handle Conor McGregor if he shares the Octagon with him.

Last night (Nov. 2), Masvidal went one-on-one with Nate Diaz. The welterweight clash served as the main event of UFC 244. The bout was contested for the one-time-only BMF championship. Masvidal earned the third-round TKO victory via doctor’s stoppage.

Jorge Masvidal ‘Gets’ Why People Want To See Conor McGregor Hurt

During the UFC 244 post-fight press conference, Masvidal was asked about a potential clash with McGregor down the road. “Gamebred” made it clear that he feels he’d wreck the “Notorious” one (via Damon Martin).

“I’ll f*ck that little guy up. I get it why people want to see him hurt for the stunts he’s been pulling. You see he punches old people in the face because those are fights he could win”

McGregor had taken a shot at the BMF title bout before UFC 244 took place. Specifically, McGregor wasn’t impressed with the staredown between Masvidal and Diaz.

I’m sad they didn’t get to shake hands up there like they wanted to and tried to. It was so sad seeing this. Its like a love story up there. OMG Its the notebook.

“I’m sad they didn’t get to shake hands up there like they wanted to and tried to. It was so sad seeing this. It’s like a love story up there. OMG Its the notebook. Now get out that f*cking checkbook and donate to my charity and the real bad mans back.”