Jorge Masvidal On Covington’s Jab At Hughes: ‘Super Distasteful’

Jorge Masvidal isn’t laughing at Colby Covington’s dig at Matt Hughes.

Covington headlined UFC Newark this past Saturday afternoon (Aug. 3). “Chaos” shared the Octagon with former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler. It was a one-sided affair and Covington swept Lawler on the scorecards, earning a unanimous decision victory.

Masvidal Not A Fan Of Covington’s Remark Towards Hughes

Speaking to Jon Anik during his post-fight speech, Covington took quite the shot at UFC Hall of Famer and Lawler’s friend Hughes.

“Let’s talk about the lesson we learned tonight. It’s a strong lesson that Robbie should’ve learned from his good buddy Matt Hughes. You stay off the tracks when the train’s coming through, junior. Don’t matter if there’s a Trump train or the Colby train, get out the way!”

Hughes still suffers the effects of his injuries stemming from a train accident back in June 2017. Hughes’ truck collided with a moving train. The UFC Hall of Famer had to be airlifted to a hospital and suffered head trauma.

During a live stream Q&A session with fans, Masvidal responded to Covington’s dig.

“He did? I didn’t see that. That’s not even remotely funny. That’s the stupidest sh*t I’ve ever heard if that’s real.”

When he was told what Covington said, Masvidal didn’t hold back.

“Super distasteful. Whatever, that’s kinda stupid of him.”

Fans asked Masvidal what’s on the docket for him next. “Gamebred” said he can’t go into details just yet.

“We got options coming. I can’t discuss them yet. I wish I could, but all the options are gonna be fan-proof.”

Masvidal was asked if a showdown with Conor McGregor is a possibility, to which the third-ranked UFC welterweight replied.

“Like I said, they got a plan we waiting for it. But somebody that’s not actively fighting, I will not seek those fights. It’s not where I’m at in my career right now.”