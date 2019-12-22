Jorge Masvidal On Fighting Conor McGregor: ‘He Gets Melted’

Jorge Masvidal has something extra planned if he gets a chance to “baptize” Conor McGregor.

Masvidal hasn’t been shy in expressing his interest in throwing down with the “Notorious” one. “Gamebred” handled business last month with his third-round TKO victory over Nate Diaz. McGregor will be in action on Jan. 18 against Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246.

Masvidal Says McGregor’s Baptism Will Be Extra Special

During an appearance on The Jim Rome Show, Masvidal said that fight fans are begging for McGregor to get “chastized” and he’s ready to give them what they want (via MMAFighting.com).

“He gets melted,” Masvidal concluded. “What the world is looking for is for him to suffer and get chastised for some of the things that he’s done in public. Everybody’s gonna feel sorry for him after the fight, I can tell you that much. They’ll forgive him all after the fight. This baptism’s going to be a little extra for Mr. Conor.”

UFC president Dana White has said that he feels McGregor is too small for Masvidal. The UFC boss said McGregor called him to let him know he wasn’t happy with those comments. Masvidal isn’t short on options outside of McGregor as a potential grudge match with Nick Diaz and a title bout against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman are possibilities.