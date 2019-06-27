Jorge Masvidal On Henry Cejudo’s Trash Talk: ‘I Love His Sh*t’

Jorge Masvidal is a fan of Henry Cejudo’s antics.

Cejudo is a “champ-champ” in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). He’s the flyweight and bantamweight title holder. Cejudo’s “cringe” era has left fans with a love it or hate it approach. Masvidal just so happens to love it.

Masvidal Explains Why He Enjoys Cejudo’s Trash Talk

In the past, Masvidal has expressed dismay for fighters who fire insults at their opponents. During an appearance on BJPenn Radio, “Gamebred” said Cejudo’s trash talk is different:

“For example, Cejudo talks a lot and a lot of people don’t like it, but I love his shit man. The dude backs it up and he tells people I’m an Olympic champion, I’m the 125 champion, I beat the dopest 125er, these are things that he did. He’s the 135 champion, he’s creating all this press for himself, but it’s deserving. The guy’s going out there and doing this stuff and he’s not really insulting his opponent so much that I see, he’s not like attacking their character or their soul.

“A lot of these other guys like that hooligan from England (Leon Edwards), he’s just running his mouth man, hasn’t beaten all top 10 guys yet,” he continued. “But in his mind, he should be fighting for a title for millions of dollars. It just you look at this whole body of work and you’re like, boy you’re f*cking out of your mind, what the f*ck have you even done bro.”

Cejudo may miss the rest of 2019 due to surgery. “Triple C” became a two-division champion when he defeated Marlon Moraes via TKO at UFC 238 to capture the previously vacant bantamweight gold.