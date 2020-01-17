Jorge Masvidal On Kamaru Usman: ‘I Can’t Stand That Dude’

Jorge Masvidal admits he isn’t a fan of Kamaru Usman.

Masvidal’s next bout hasn’t been decided on but he’s weighing his options. “Gamebred” has entertained the idea of bouts with Conor McGregor, Nick Diaz, and reigning UFC welterweight champion Usman. Of the three, it appears Masvidal likes Usman the least as a person.

Masvidal Says He Can’t Stand Usman

Speaking to reporters during UFC 246 fight week, Masvidal explained why he has lost respect for Usman (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“It’s a money thing, at first,” Masvidal said. “But if I’m getting paid in food for the both of them for some reason and it’s the same food, I like Conor – what he does in the ring. I like all the eyeballs he’s brought to the sport. I like him more as a person.

“Usman, I can’t stand him. I can’t stand that dude. I’ll be honest with you. I’ll pick Usman all day, but it’s business, right? Especially for me. I pick Conor in the real life. If it’s all the same potatoes and tomatoes, I’ll break (Usman’s) (expletive) face and in a violent way. At first, I came at him with a lot of respect and I just want to shut his mouth up. That’s it.”

Masvidal is coming off a TKO victory via doctor’s stoppage against Nate Diaz back in Nov. 2019. “Gamebred” captured the one-time-only BMF championship. He is riding a three-fight winning streak.

As for Usman, he had a successful welterweight title defense back in December. He stopped Colby Covington via TKO in the main event of UFC 245.