Jorge Masvidal Open To Rematch With Nate Diaz

Jorge Masvidal isn’t opposed to sharing the Octagon with Nate Diaz a second time.

At UFC 244 earlier this month, Masvidal and Diaz did battle in a welterweight tilt. The bout was contested for a special BMF championship. “Gamebred” earned the third-round TKO victory via doctor’s stoppage.

Masvidal Willing To Give Diaz Rematch

Diaz recently hinted at retirement following his loss to Masvidal. While the Stockton native has denied that he’s walking away from MMA competition, Masvidal claims he’s heard it may be true. In an Instagram post, Masvidal offered Diaz a rematch.

“Heard it might be true, if so it was fun sharing the #cage with you. Whenever you get that itch again, let’s run it back. I’m gonna go make this paper in the mean time @natediaz209 #theresurrection”

Masvidal is now riding a three-fight winning streak. In his current stretch, he’s stopped Darren Till, Ben Askren, and Diaz. “Gamebred” hasn’t suffered a loss since Nov. 2017.

As for Diaz, his 2019 record will sit at 1-1. Before the defeat to Masvidal, Diaz earned a unanimous decision victory over Anthony Pettis. Time will tell what’s next for Diaz if he doesn’t plan on hanging up his gloves.

