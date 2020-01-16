Jorge Masvidal Plans To ‘Smash Up’ Conor McGregor & ‘Actor’ Kamaru Usman

Jorge Masvidal wants to get his hands on both Conor McGregor and Kamaru Usman.

McGregor is scheduled to return to the Octagon this Saturday night (Jan. 18) against Donald Cerrone. Usman just came off a successful UFC welterweight title defense by stopping Colby Covington via TKO. The ball seems to be in Masvidal’s court in terms of what he wants to do next as he captured the one-time-only BMF title against Nate Diaz back in Nov. 2019.

Masvidal Wants To Lay Waste To McGregor & Usman

Masvidal spoke to media members during UFC 246 fight week. When asked if he’d rather fight McGregor or Usman next, “Gamebred” said McGregor is the bigger fight.

.@GamebredFighter is currently holding court here in Las Vegas and just laid out a clear plan of how he sees his future. pic.twitter.com/BYnUtQBX0K — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) January 16, 2020

“I won’t say it’s not the right move. Usman’s a fight, Conor’s obviously flirted with the idea of fighting me. And if me and Conor go in the Octagon, what happens? It’s one of the biggest fights in history. Just by math proven what Conor’s been doing, the last couple of fights that I’ve had. The engagement, the pay-per-views. I broke records with ESPN. So obviously it’s a formula for success. Somebody will always have the belt at 170 pounds. So it doesn’t really matter if it’s Kamaru or not. Conor’s a bigger fight. Now if Conor doesn’t do his job or Conor doesn’t want to fight after his fight, then we’re gonna take Usman’s head off.”

Make no mistake about it, Masvidal wants to fight Usman as well.

“Yes for a fact. We’d smash up Conor and then go embarrass this actor of Usman.”