Jorge Masvidal Praises GSP, Open To Breaking His Face

Jorge Masvidal has respect For Georges St-Pierre but would still try to break his face if the two ever face off.

St-Pierre retired from the sport of MMA back in Feb. 2019. “Rush” cited the lack of exciting challenges outside of a potential showdown with Khabib Nurmagomedov as his reason for retiring. The former welterweight king didn’t see eye-to-eye with UFC officials at the time, although UFC president Dana White has warmed up to the idea of GSP vs. Nurmagomedov since.

Masvidal Has Kind Words For GSP … Sort Of

Speaking to Submission Radio, Masvidal gave props to St-Pierre for his accolades. With that said, “Gamebred” is prepared to give “Rush” all he could handle if the two were to ever compete (h/t The Body Lock).

“Well, they’ve said this about me, that I resurrect fighters and then I retire them again,” Masvidal told Submission Radio. “So, I wouldn’t mind if GSP jumped on that campaign. In all honesty, as a competitor, I want to f*cking break his face. I want to go out there and give him everything I got.

“But I respect the time what he’s done. Then he took, I don’t know how many years off, came back, beat [Michael] Bisping for the legitimate middleweight title. Dude’s a stud. He’s a f*cking animal, bro. I would put everything into my being, into my soul, to end this individual, because he’s that good. He’s the type of fighter, this shit would require a nice training camp, isolation away from the world and just focus on the task, just day in and day out, cause he’s a hell of a competitor, and I’m not taking a backseat to nobody in this division. So, I would love it.”

St-Pierre has teased being open to returning to the Octagon. Whether or not a bout with Masvidal entices him remains to be seen.