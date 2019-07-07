Jorge Masvidal Prepared to Slap Ben Askren at Whole Foods

Sometimes after a grudge match, the animosity gives way to sportsmanship at the close of the contest. Hands are shaken, mutual respect is shared, and the two parties go their separate ways. A recent example of this can be found in Paulie Malignaggi and Artem Lobov pre an post-BKFC 6. But in the case of Jorge Masvidal, he has no interest in shaking hands with Ben Askren following his record knockout. On the contrary, the only thing he is prepared to do with his hand as it pertains to Mr. Askren is to slap The Funky One upon sight (Transcript via BJPenn.com):

“It’s not over for Ben,” Masvidal said.” If I see that dude at Whole Foods, I’m going to slap that dude up because I don’t like him.

Masvidal would then elaborate on why his distaste for Askren has lingered even after rendering him unconscious in front of a jam-packed T-Mobile Arena:

“There’s not too many people I’ve disliked more,” Masvidal admitted at the UFC 239 post-fight press conference. “I have over 50 pro fights and he’s one of them,” Masvidal said. “He talked about my manhood, he talked about my culture, my ethnicity. Where do we draw the line? Why do certain people get to do stuff online? So everything is cool before the fight? Other fighters are talking about people’s religions, wife, even kids? That’s cool? But after a fight I’m not allowed to showboat and rub it in your face so guys think ‘maybe I shouldn’t talk so much sh*t because when I cross these real mother f*ckers they’re going to make me pay for it, they’re going to embarrass the sh*t out of me?’”

Jorge Masvidal has also commenced trolling Ben Askren following the knockout on social media to add further insult to injury.

What is your take on Jorge Masvidal’s post-fight comments regarding Ben Askren?