Jorge Masvidal Promises To Embarrass Kamaru Usman

Things are getting ugly between Jorge Masvidal and UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Masvidal and Usman appear to be on a collision course. Masvidal has put together a three-fight winning streak, earning finishes in all three bouts. Usman is the reigning UFC welterweight champion, who is coming off a successful title defense against Colby Covington.

Masvidal Makes A Promise To Embarrass Usman

Earlier today, Masvidal and Usman exchanged heated words in Miami. Just before that incident took place, Masvidal was interviewed on The Jim Rome Show. “Gamebred” made it clear that he wants to embarrass Usman whether the cameras are rolling or not (via MMAFighting.com).

“He said it in an interview, he gets amped up, (and) he gets very excited when guys talk trash,” Masvidal said during an appearance on The Jim Rome Show, which was taping live at the gathering. “This is directly for Usman — I’m going to embarrass you from start to finish. I’m going to say it now so when it gets replayed 10 years from now, I’ll tell you I told you so. I’m going to embarrass you.

“Whether it’s on national TV or if I see you right now.”

Is Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal inevitable at this point?