Jorge Masvidal Promises Violence Against Nate Diaz At UFC 244

Jorge Masvidal feels obligated to put on a show for the fans when he shares the Octagon with Nate Diaz.

On Nov. 2, Masvidal will take on Diaz in the main event of UFC 244. Fans inside Madison Square Garden in New York City will be treated to a welterweight clash for the one-time-only BMF championship. Masvidal is coming off a record-setting knockout win over Ben Askren, while Diaz defeated Anthony Pettis via unanimous decision in his first bout since Aug. 2016.

Jorge Masvidal Wants To Put On A Show At UFC 244

Masvidal told reporters backstage at UFC Mexico City that he assures fight fans that they’re in for a treat come Nov. 2 (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I promise them just violence, totally, second to second,” Masvidal said. “I’m not going to stop until my heart stops or they have ended the fight. That’s my mentality for all my fights. In this fight, it’s a bit more because my opponent has the same mentality as me. He wants to destroy me completely, and that gives me the extra motivation that sometimes you need, that I haven’t had in years, to motivate me to wake up earlier, to go to bed earlier, to eat a little better when I’m not in Mexico, with more discipline.”

For Masvidal, he wants to ensure that the fans who pay their hard earned money to see him get exactly what they were hoping for.

“I have to entertain the people. If you have to pay the money that you work hard to earn, the people that work construction, the people that cut grass, have to pay money, that people have an option. They want to see violence, and if they want to see violence they’re going to pay for that and not going to choose him. They’re not going to pick the people that don’t give it their all in the sport, that don’t try to risk it, that want to win for the smallest thing, most minimal thing possible. I’m not like that. I want to win. I want to give it my all.”