Jorge Masvidal Reacts After Gilbert Burns Pulled From UFC 251 Due To Testing Positive For COVID-19

Jorge Masvidal has shared his thoughts on Gilbert Burns being forced out of UFC 251 due to him testing positive for COVID-19.

For months now, it was expected Masvidal would fight Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title sometime in the summer of 2020. Yet, the UFC and “Gamebred” could not agree to what he would be paid and the Las Vegas-based promotion turned to Gilbert Burns to fight for the belt.

Masvidal was not happy that he was not getting the title shot and said he didn’t have to fight again if he doesn’t want to. Now, he took to social media to tell everyone the definition of Gamebred. For many fans, they viewed it as the BMF champion offering up his services to fight Usman on one week notice.

“gamebred is an animal that has been bred to be game,” his tweet said.

Jorge Masvidal had a tremendous 2019 where he knocked out Darren Till, then beat Ben Askren by flying knee KO in five seconds. He then finished the year by scoring a TKO win over Nate Diaz in the main event of UFC 244 to win the BMF title.

If the UFC and Masvidal could come to an agreement, perhaps Gamebred does indeed get the next shot at Usman. But, for now, all signs point to the Usman-Burns fight being rebooked for later this year.