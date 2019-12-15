Jorge Masvidal Reacts To Colby Covington’s UFC 245 Defeat

Jorge Masvidal isn’t exactly feeling sorry for Colby Covington.

Last night (Dec. 14), Covington took on UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. The bout earned “Fight of the Night” honors and was an instant classic. Usman retained his gold with a fifth-round TKO victory.

Masvidal Adds Insult To Injury Following Covington’s Loss

Masvidal was certainly paying attention to UFC 245. The potential welterweight title contender took to Twitter to give his response to Covington’s defeat.

They say never kick a man when he is down but you not a man. Should’ve paid my coach, it’s cheaper than getting your jaw wired shut #thecrucifixation — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) December 15, 2019

Masvidal and Covington were once friends and teammates at American Top Team. The two even lived together at one point. Masvidal claims their friendship went awry when “Chaos” refused to pay a beloved coach. Covington has denied this claim and has said that “Gamebred” is a fake friend who uses people for his personal benefit.

Masvidal is coming off a third-round TKO victory over Nate Diaz last month. With his three-fight winning streak, “Gamebred” appears to be in prime position for the next crack at Usman. Masvidal has entertained high-profile bouts with Nick Diaz and Conor McGregor. It’ll be interesting to see who he fights next.