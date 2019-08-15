Jorge Masvidal Reacts To Conor McGregor Punching Elderly Man

Conor McGregor is in hot water for allegedly sucker-punching an old man in a Dublin bar. It’s time Jorge Masvidal reacts to the strange situation.

Video surfaced earlier today of McGregor appearing to sock an elderly bar patron after he refused a shot of his Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey in a Dublin watering hole. Masvidal saw it and offered his own unique response on Twitter. There, he asked someone to get him in touch with the old man in question so he could give him a ‘real shot of whiskey’:

“Somebody get me in contact with the old man. He deserves a real shot of whiskey instead of that trash the little guy was trying to force him to drink.”

Somebody get me in contact with the old man. He deserves a real shot of whiskey instead of that trash the little guy was trying to force him to drink #supernecessary @JohnnieWalkerUS https://t.co/LJlm02EBHw — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) August 15, 2019

Masvidal has teased a showdown with McGregor ever since he knocked out Ben Askren in five seconds at July’s UFC 239. In fact, he’s stated he’ll only accept that or a title fight. Of course, a bout with a big name like Nate Diaz could perhaps pique Masvidal’s interest.

That could realistically take place if the younger Diaz brother gets past Anthony Pettis this weekend. However, Michael Bisping pointed out that McGregor could be a huge obstacle if he does. ‘The Count’ expects McGregor to seek his trilogy fight with Diaz. It seems McGregor is holding out for just one fight – his rematch with current champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor’s return is very much up in the air as a result. Dana White recently affirmed that resolution of the uncertainty depends on two things. In the meantime, he’ll have to stay out of trouble first. If he doesn’t, you can bet Masvidal will be right there to call him out for it.