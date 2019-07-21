Jorge Masvidal Reacts to Leon Edwards’ Callout

Jorge Masvidal was not impressed by the latest win that Leon Edwards picked up inside of the Octagon.

In his latest fight, Edwards beat former UFC lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos to secure a decision win at the UFC San Antonio event from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on ESPN. Many fight fans thought this was one of Edwards’ best performances in recent memory.

Following the fight, Edwards called out Masvidal for his next showdown under the UFC banner due to their bad blood.

Masvidal scored a second-round knockout over Darren Till in the headliner of UFC on ESPN + 5 on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at The O2 Arena in London, England. After the fight, Masvidal was involved in a backstage fight with the fellow UFC London winner.

Jorge Masvidal Fires Back

Masvidal saw Edwards’ callout and decided to take to social media to clear the air regarding this potential fight. According to the top contender, he thinks with his most recent stunning KO win over Ben Askren, he won’t have to fight Edwards but rather wait for a title shot.

“Big difference between putting top-ranked opponents to sleep and putting fans to sleep #bum #whoru.”

Masvidal would later write, “So I can be clear I was promised a title shot after I beat Askren and I plan on cashing in on it. Don’t call me out no more until I get that belt #supernecessary.”

Big difference between putting top ranked opponents to sleep and putting fans to sleep #bum #whoru — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 21, 2019