Jorge Masvidal Ready To Unleash His Inner Dog Against Nate Diaz

No matter who shares the Octagon with him, Jorge Masvidal comes to fight and the same can be said for Nate Diaz.

It’s no wonder why the two will be competing for the one-time-only BMF championship this Saturday night (Nov. 2). The welterweight clash between Masvidal and Diaz will serve as UFC 244’s main event. It’ll take place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Jorge Masvidal Says He’s A Dog Who Will Keep Biting Nate Diaz

Speaking to reporters during a UFC 244 media day session, Masvidal said that he plans to unleash his inner dog on Diaz and will keep biting if the Stockton native withstands the punishment (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I’m there to hurt every second of every minute and every minute of every round,” Masvidal said. “If he survives what I got to give him, my hat’s off to him. But there’s a dog in me. And when this dog gets tired, it keeps biting.

“I’m not going to take a step back from nobody. There’s not a fight you could pull up where me getting hit or me getting tired I’m backing away or shying away from a fight. I’m a dog and once that cage is locked, I only know one thing and one speed.”

Masvidal has won two straight bouts via brutal knockout. He iced Darren Till back in March and then pulled off a record-setting KO win over Ben Askren. As for Diaz, he’s coming off a dominant unanimous decision victory over Anthony Pettis. Diaz certainly proved that ring rust wasn’t a factor for him despite being away from action for three years.