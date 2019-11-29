Jorge Masvidal Reiterates Eagerness to Fight Nick Diaz

Not everybody is an intriguing opponent to one of the hottest names in MMA Jorge Masvidal, but Nick Diaz is certainly one person that “Gamebred” would love to fight.

After defeating Nate Diaz in the main event of UFC 244, Nick Diaz expressed interest in fighting Jorge Masvidal in a quest to give fans “that real shit,” and Masvidal reciprocated that interest on social media. And in a recent appearance on “Food Truck Diaries,” Masvidal would reiterate his desire to bang it out with the elder Diaz brother (Transcript via MMA Junkie):

“If he’s got that fire lit under him, I know we’re going to have a fight,” Masvidal said. “I know Nick’s a dog. He’s going to take whatever I can give, and I’m going to give him everything that I got to hit the off button, to turn him off, as well, so I’m excited for the fight.

“I know he wants to hurt me. He has to avenge his little brother, so it’s a fight that pumps me up.”

It is not difficult to recognize the marketability of the sport, with people like Chael Sonnen even prognosticating that this would be an even bigger fight than a rematch between Masvidal and Nate Diaz. And Masvidal himself envisions the success the fight would carry from a business standpoint.

“Huge fight, and it has a huge backstory, too,” Masvidal said. “It’s definitely a fight, and always growing up, me and Nick both fought in Strikeforce in different shows, and I’ve always liked Nick’s style, as well. I’ve always liked how he scraps. I never thought he was the most skilled guy, but I think he’s one of the guys with the biggest heart, you know? Would just lay it all out there, win or lose.

“He’d always give it his all, and that’s something that I truly admire, that quality in a fighter. If he’s the fastest, strongest, it’s good, but my favorite quality in a fighter is the dog, is the guy that just doesn’t take no for an answer – even if he gets beat up, but he just never took no for an answer.”

Do you believe we’ll be seeing a Jorge Masvidal vs. Nick Diaz clash in 2020?