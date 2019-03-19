Jorge Masvidal Responds To Possible Super Fight With Nate Diaz

Jorge Masvidal responds to the possibility of stepping into the Octagon for a super fight with Nate Diaz next.

Jorge Masvidal’s stock just shot up after his recent victory over Darren Till. “Gamebred” rendered Till unconscious in the main event of UFC London over the weekend (Sat. March 16, 2019). The finish came in the second round, but was soon overshadowed by a backstage brawl with Leon Edwards

With an interesting welterweight lineup that includes the likes of Ben Askren, Colby Covington, Tyron Woodley, and more, Masvidal’s next match-up will certainly be an interesting one. At this point in his career, Masvidal has said he’d like to focus more on big fights. What would be a bigger fight than against top UFC star Nate Diaz?

A fan recently asked Masvidal about a possible Diaz match-up on Twitter during a Q&A. Masvidal said he’s down to scrap with Nate if the Stockton native is ready to go:

If he’s down https://t.co/eK2kozuXHC — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) March 18, 2019

Interestingly enough, Masvidal was briefly scheduled to face Nate’s big brother, Nick, in his UFC return fight at UFC 235. However, Nick Diaz and the UFC failed to come to terms on a deal, and the fight was called off. Now, Nick Diaz seems to have indicated that his time fighting inside the Octagon is over. With that being said, another fight for Nate Diaz seems a lot more likely.

What do you think about a possible fight between Masvidal and Diaz?