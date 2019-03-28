Jorge Masvidal Responds to Ben Askren and Leon Edwards

Jorge Masvidal has issued a response to Leon Edwards and Ben Askren.

Both Leon Edwards and Ben Askren have called out Jorge Masvidal to be their next opponent following Masvidal’s UFC London Victory and, in Edwards case, after consuming a three piece and a soda combo. Masvidal took a moment from his Thursday afternoon to address the two “sluts” as he refers to them, in his unfiltered address of the two gentlemen (video transcription via MMA Fighting):

“Hello everybody, I’m back stateside, enjoying my little vacation. And I’m coming back and man, I’ve got so much groupie love. I can’t believe it,” Masvidal said in reference to Edwards and Askren. “I got these two little sluts, you might know ‘em or you might not. One’s from England, one’s from some suburb where it’s — I don’t know, I don’t give a f*ck — calling me out. One’s not in the top-10 and the other that is hasn’t got a victory in the UFC. Didn’t make the dude tap — Robbie Lawler — and didn’t put him to sleep, but you think you have a win in the UFC. Who are you fooling? You can fool the crowd, but you can’t fool me, playboy.

With Masvidal’s attention now solely squared on Ben Akren, Masvidal would then recount an alleged hotel exchange between the two prior to UFC London:

“Because when I seen you in the hotel, what did you do? You ran away like a little bitch when I tried to talk to you. And you were, ‘Aw, I wish you good luck, and we’ll talk after your fight,’ and I was pretty ready to slap you up if you said anything disrespectful. Thank goodness you didn’t. And you walked away. So what do I care to fight you or the other guy? I’ll let my management decide. You keep hitting me up all you want though, you’re little sluts, you know? (blows kiss). If I see you in the street and you talking, though… (laughs)”

Ben Askren is always ready to engage on social media, and he was quick to respond to Masvidal’s allegations:

Bold faced lie about hotel interaction, many witnesses to confirm. If you need to lie to make yourself feel good then that’s fine just don’t be scared to sign the contract! https://t.co/RwM8UQ1tEb — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) March 28, 2019

Jorge Masvidal would then retweet a witness account of the alleged altercation from Masvidal’s manager Abraham Kawa, that jibed with Masvidal’s version of events.

Whom would you rather Jorge Masvidal face next if it is between Ben Askren and Leon Edwards?