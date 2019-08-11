Jorge Masvidal Responds To Ben Askren: ‘Thank You To Your F*cking Chin’

Jorge Masvidal has offered a humorous response to Ben Askren’s request for a “thank you.”

Last month, Masvidal and Askren shared the Octagon in a grudge match. Leading up to the bout, Masvidal made it clear that he wasn’t a fan of Askren. “Funky” had questioned Masvidal’s manhood among other things. In the end, Masvidal knocked out Askren in just five seconds with a flying knee. This set a record for the fastest knockout in UFC history.

Ben Askren Says A ‘Thank You’ Is In Order

Askren appeared on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show. He said that Masvidal should thank him for his rise in popularity.

“I will acknowledge that I made him this popular,” Askren said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show (transcript via MMA Mania). “I brought the best in him, So it’s fine, it’s part of the game. We were the most anticipated fight by far on the biggest card of the year. And it definitely wasn’t because Jorge decided not to show up to two different press events. It was because I made it that way.

“Jorge can say I’m a dick, or whatever the hell he wants to say about me, but if he wasn’t so rude, he should probably say, ‘Thank you for making me a lot of money,’” Askren added.

Jorge Masvidal Offers Hilarious Response

Speaking to reporters during a media scrum, Masvidal delivered a special “thank you” message (via BJPenn.com).

“I don’t know. See to thank him, I thank everybody that stepped in there to fight (against me) so he can get the general thank you,” Masvidal said. “But he didn’t do nothing for me. I did everything for that moment. That moment was, that was me doing that. That isn’t the first time I’ve knocked someone out with a flying knee and it won’t be the last either.”

“So in a way, thanks to Ben’s chin for being in collision with my f*cking knee. So thank you to your f*cking chin Ben.”