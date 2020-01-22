Jorge Masvidal Responds To Conor McGregor Trashing His Robe At UFC 246

Jorge Masvidal has reacted to Conor McGregor’s unfavorable comments on his robe.

Masvidal was in attendance for UFC 246 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, McGregor shared the Octagon with Donald Cerrone. It only took 40 seconds for the “Notorious” one to put “Cowboy” away via TKO.

Masvidal Gives His Response To McGregor’s Robe Diss

Masvidal wore a Versace robe during the UFC 246 event. This was in reference to the robe McGregor wore ahead of his 2017 boxing match with Floyd Mayweather. Speaking to reporters at the UFC 246 post-fight press conference, McGregor wasn’t impressed.

“Talk about blowing it. If you ask me, that was ridiculous. I don’t know what was going on there. The old ladies in Ireland wear the house coats watching soap operas. So I’m like what’s this guy sitting there? I don’t know, whatever, all the best. I know what it is. Why? I don’t know either. I’m just whatever. I don’t know.”

Masvidal appeared on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show and offered the following response.

“I didn’t even know that he was bothered by the outfit. I didn’t know man. But if he’s pissed off I mean f*ck, there’s only one thing to do if you’re pissed off. I definitely wore it better. That might be the reason why he’s upset.”

When Helwani told Masvidal that Donatella Versace, herself, gifted McGregor the robe, Masvidal gave props.

“That’s nice. That’s a power move right there, that’s nice. Or maybe he just said that, I don’t know. But nah, mine’s was a gift. So I decided to wear it that day.”