Jorge Masvidal Responds To Nate Diaz Saying He’s Off UFC 244 Card

Jorge Masvidal is aware of Nate Diaz’s claims, but he still wants to fight the Stockton native.

Earlier today (Oct. 24), Diaz announced that he’s off the UFC 244 card. He was set to clash with Masvidal in the main event of UFC 244 on Nov. 2. The one-time-only BMF title would’ve been on the line, but things have gone south. In a Twitter post, Diaz claimed that he failed a drug test and has been ousted from the card as a result.

“I’m not gonna make it out to NYC for fight week next week because they say I tested with elevated levels that they say might be from some tainted supplements. I call false on that cause I only take Whole Food or natural food supplements. I don’t even eat meat. So until UFC, Usada or whoever is F*****G with me Fixes it, I won’t be competing. I’m not gonna play their game and try and hide it or keep quiet, as they suggested. I’m not gonna have my name as tainted as a cheater like these other motherf*****s who keep quiet until after the fight just so they can get paid. f****n cheaters.

“I don’t give a f**k about some money over my dignity and my legacy. I’m not playing along with this bulls**t. I’m not staying quiet and figuring it out after the fight. That’s cheating. So fight game I’ll see you when I see you. Sincerely, The releast baddest mother f****r in the game,” Diaz tweeted.

Jorge Masvidal Still Wants To Fight Nate Diaz

As expected, Masvidal offered a response to the Diaz situation and said he still wants the fight to take place as scheduled.

“You not the baddest mofo in the game (i am) but you are one of the cleanest mofo’s [Nate Diaz]. I’ll see you Nov 2. I know your name is clean. I don’t need [USADA] to tell me sh*t!”