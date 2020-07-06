Jorge Masvidal Reveals The Two Opponents He Wants To Fight Next If He Beats Kamaru Usman

Jorge Masvidal has a hit list after Kamaru Usman.

In the main event of UFC 251, Usman will look to defend his welterweight title when he battles Masvidal who is taking this fight on short notice. It is a really intriguing matchup, and if “Gamebred” gets the job done, would be a massive star. Many have already pointed to Masvidal vs. McGregor for the welterweight title, yet the BMF champion has two different names in mind, those being rematches against Nate Diaz and Stephen Thompson.

“There is two guys on my radar heavy. Nate is definitely one of them. No matter what, it is a good fight, and me and the world didn’t get the results we wanted. I know Nate obviously wants to run it back and, I’m telling speaking from heart, I want to run it back. When I get this belt, nothing would be better, then to give him the opportunity he gave me to fight for his BMF belt,” Jorge Masvidal said to ESPN. “Come on, come fight for this belt now.

“Another dude that we’re definitely going to be scrapping at some point is [Stephen] Thompson. Not because of nothing personal, got nothing but love and respect for this individual, I would just love to run it back,” he continued. “I think I could do better than I did the first night we met, I think I match up well. I would love to run it back with Thompson. So, that is definitely something that will be happening. Promises made, promises kept.”

Masvidal and Diaz headlined UFC 244 last November where it was Gamebred who won by doctor stoppage. The two talked about rematching after the fight, and if Masvidal is the champ, the fight is even bigger.

As for Thompson, Jorge Masvidal lost that fight by decision at UFC 217. So, it is easy to see why he would want to run that back.