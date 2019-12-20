Jorge Masvidal Says ‘Clown’ Colby Covington Got What He Deserved At UFC 245

Jorge Masvidal believes Colby Covington got his comeuppance.

Covington competed for the UFC welterweight championship against Kamaru Usman. The 170-pound title clash headlined UFC 245 in Las Vegas. Ahead of the fight, Covington garnered plenty of attention with his MAGA shtick. “Chaos” made plenty of enemies after hurling insults at a bevy of fighters. The friendship between himself and Masvidal came to an end after he called “Gamebred” a “trash bag.”

Jorge Masvidal Says Colby Covington’s Loss Was Karma

Covington ended up suffering a fifth-round TKO loss to Usman. He also suffered a fractured jaw in the process. Speaking to Jim Rome on the CBS Sports Network, Masvidal said what goes around comes around (via MMAJunkie.com).

“Man, I don’t like to always be highly critical of human beings because I’m nowhere near perfect,” Masvidal said. “But I’m just not with that whole … your career’s based out of getting a rise out of people, right? If I come on your show, and I’m just saying a bunch of controversial stuff for people to be talking about me, just to get reactions out of people, it’s not really my cup of tea, but people do it all the time, and he’s the No. 1 poster boy for that. So he always wants to get a reaction out of people.

“Now this individual, when people are trying to get a reaction out of him, he’s reporting people on Instagram. He took the comments off, so you can’t comment on him. He was saying how negative they were to him and stuff. This is the guy that’s calling people virgins, calling people nerds that live in their parents’ basement, making fun of Brazilians.

“That country, it’s not like it’s a rich country that’s doing well. They’ve got a lot of poverty over there and a lot of people over there that take it to heart what he’s saying, but he doesn’t give a flying (expletive). And he does it all for a like on Facebook, for a paycheck for the three, four, five pay-per-views that it went up with? The guy’s a clown, man. He got what he deserved.”