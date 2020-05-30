Jorge Masvidal Says Colby Covington & Coach Phil Daru Were ‘Fired’ From ATT

Jorge Masvidal is making the claim that Colby Covington and a coach were “fired” from American Top Team.

Things were clearly getting ugly between Covington and his ATT teammates. “Chaos” has been known to ruffle the feathers of his former friend Masvidal, Dustin Poirier, and Joanna Jedrzejczyk. He recently revealed that while he still has respect for Dan Lambert, he knew it was time to leave and go into business for himself solely.

Masvidal Claims Covington & Coach Were Fired

While Covington said he made his exit from ATT, Masvidal hopped on Twitter to claim that “Chaos” and coach Phil Daru were fired from the gym.

Hey @Twitter fact check this for me. Phil Daru and Covid Covington we’re fired from ATT. Phil you were using the gym and name dropping all the fighters from our gym. You need to thank the team that helped elevate your profile to even be able mention the great athletes names. — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) May 29, 2020

Gilbert Burns told TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter that Covington has been training at MMA Masters in South Florida for the past month. Covington has claimed that he’s with his own team. He calls his business, “Colby Covington, Inc.”

The relationship between Masvidal and Covington soured when “Chaos” went full tilt with his MAGA shtick. The seeds were planted when Covington kept comparing Masvidal to a sidekick. Eventually, he called his former friend a “trash bag.”

Masvidal claims the issues stem from Covington’s refusal to pay a beloved coach what he was owed. Covington has said that the real reason his friendship with Masvidal soured is that he feels “Gamebred” uses people for his own benefit.

Covington had made amends with Poirier but after announcing his departure from ATT, he unloaded on “The Diamond.” Covington said he doesn’t care who he offends at ATT as he isn’t in the “feelings” business.