Jorge Masvidal Says He & Nate Diaz Don’t Need To Talk Trash Before UFC 244

Don’t expect Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz to trade nasty barbs ahead of UFC 244.

Masvidal and Diaz are set to collide in the main event of UFC 244 on Nov. 2. The welterweights will compete for the one-time-only BMF championship. The action goes down inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Masvidal Doesn’t Expect Personal Digs With Diaz

While Masvidal had quite the beef with his last opponent Ben Askren, “Gamebred” doesn’t anticipate a war of words with Diaz. Masvidal explained why during an appearance on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show.

“Man he knows everything that there is to know about me. Between men, between real men it just takes a glance. You just exchange that look and know, ‘bro it’s gonna be go time player. F*ck we’re going man.’ The engines are running, we’re going. And that’s the thing. I don’t have to go back-and-forth with that dude. [When I stand across from him] I go ‘man that dude is coming to turn my f*cking lights out.’ We don’t need to be f*cking talking sh*t.”

Masvidal went on to say that other fighters talk trash because they aren’t entertaining during their bouts.

“In the case of a lot of other dudes, they just gotta talk it because they can’t bring it in a fight.”

UFC 244 will also feature a middleweight bout between Kelvin Gastelum and Darren Till. That match-up is expected to serve as UFC 244’s co-main event. Stick with MMA News for more updates on the UFC 244 card as they become available.