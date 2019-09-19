Jorge Masvidal Says He Wants To Challenge BMF Of WWE

As long as you’re a BMF, Jorge Masvidal wants a piece, even if it’s in WWE.

Masvidal is scheduled to go one-on-one with Nate Diaz in the main event of UFC 244. The two will collide for the one-time-only BMF championship. UFC 244 will take place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Masvidal Says He’d Take On The BMF Of WWE

Masvidal made an appearance on ESPN Radio with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. “Gamebred” said he’s willing to find out who the BMF of WWE is (via MMAMania.com).

“I want you to tell me who the baddest mother-effer is over on the WWE, and that’s who’s next after this fight,” Masvidal told Booker T. “God willing, I get my hand raised on Nov. 2, God allows me to get this victory, I want to go over and challenge the baddest mother-effer in WWE, because I know there are some bad mother-effers over there.”

Masvidal has been making the most of his soaring popularity. “Gamebred’s” record-setting knockout win over Ben Askren helped raise his stock significantly. “Gamebred” did himself wonders with his post-fight antics and comments as well. While a trip to the squared circle remains to be seen, “Gamebred” will certainly feel at home inside the Octagon on Nov. 2.