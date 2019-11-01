Jorge Masvidal Says He’ll Fight Conor McGregor Before ‘All These Other Bums’

Jorge Masvidal is set to headline UFC 244 for the BMF title against Nate Diaz. It is one of the biggest fights of the year and one of the most anticipated, as well.

If he wins this fight he could very well be in line for a title shot. But, he also says he would fight Conor McGregor after as well.

“Conor’s done amazing things in this sport, and I always give – not always – but I try to give credit where credit is due,” Masvidal said (h/t MMA Junkie). “He’s got two belts, he’s got the fastest knockout with the title, he’s done a lot of great things, you know. But as of late, he hasn’t competed in a while. I’m just hearing things; I’m not seeing. If he comes back and fights, fights whoever he fights and wins, and wants to fight me, of course I’m going to fight that guy over everybody just like I’m going to fight Nate, because Nate’s a huge dog.”

Masvidal respects McGregor because of what he has done in the sport and wants to fight him over ‘bums’ that are in the UFC.

“Conor’s the same. He’s a fighter,” Masvidal said. “He might not be the toughest guy, but he’s a hell of a fighter, and he brings in millions of dollars, so of course I’m going to fight that guy over all these other bums. It’s a no-brainer, man. But is he fighting? I don’t know.”