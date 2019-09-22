Jorge Masvidal Says Kamaru Usman Knows He Will Be ‘Baptized’

Jorge Masvidal believes Kamaru Usman ducked him.

Masvidal is scheduled to take on Nate Diaz in the main event of UFC 244. The bout will be contested for the BMF championship, which is a one-time-only title. The action will be held inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 2.

Masvidal Says Usman Ducked Him To Avoid Being Baptized

Speaking to reporters backstage at UFC Mexico City, “Gamebred” said UFC welterweight champion Usman knows his day will come (via MMAJunkie.com).

“Why do you think he said no, my brother?” Masvidal said. “That guy knows that I’m going to baptize him. That guy has never wanted to fight with me. That guy can only do one thing right: smell balls good. He can’t fight. He has his face there. He doesn’t want to (throw hands), even when he has the chance to throw the hands, and when he has the guy on the floor, he doesn’t do anything.

“It’s not that I don’t have respect for wrestlers. I have a lot of respect to the community of wrestlers, like Khabib (Nurmagomedov). I have a lot of respect for him because he tries to finish fights, he tries to get his hands in there, he tries to choke people. Someone like Usman, I don’t respect his style at all. As a person, I don’t know him, and what I do know, it doesn’t interest me much about him.”

When talks of Usman vs. Colby Covington fell through, “The Nigerian Nightmare” was offered a bout with Masvidal. That didn’t materialize either.