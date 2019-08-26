Jorge Masvidal Says Key To Longevity Is Avoiding Steroid Use

Jorge Masvidal believes it’s “super necessary” to avoid performance enhancing drugs.

Masvidal has been competing in mixed martial arts competition as a professional since May 2003. Fast forward to 2019 and he’s more relevant in the game than ever before. For Masvidal, he feels that not turning to steroid use during down periods in his career can be credited for his longevity.

Masvidal Talks Longevity In MMA

Masvidal says he isn’t the only one who has found out how to stay in the game for a while. “Gamebred” told reporters that Nate Diaz also keeps it natural (via MMAJunkie.com).

“Like Nate, I’ve never used steroids,” Masvidal said. “I don’t think that dude has either. I don’t live with him, so I don’t know. But his body hasn’t really changed. He gets in better shape. Some fights, maybe he didn’t take it as seriously and wasn’t in crazy shape.

“But I don’t think he’s ever done steroids. I’ve never done steroids. That might be a big thing toward the longevity.”

The seeds have been planted for a showdown between Masvidal and Diaz. Earlier this month at UFC 241, Diaz called out Masvidal after taking a unanimous decision win over Anthony Pettis. Here’s what Diaz said to “Gamebred,” who was inside the Honda Center.

“The reason I was off is cause everybody sucked. There was nobody to fight. But with this belt I wanna defend it against, Jorge Masvidal had a good last fight. All respect to the man, but there ain’t no gangstas in this game anymore. There ain’t nobody who done it right but me and him. So I know my man’s a gangsta, but he ain’t no west coast gangsta.”

Masvidal is coming off a record-setting knockout victory over Ben Askren. He nailed Askren with a flying knee to shut the lights off in just five seconds. In the bout prior, Masvidal silenced the London crowd with a brutal second-round knockout win over Darren Till.