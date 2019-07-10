Jorge Masvidal Says New KO Record Is A Huge ‘Achievement’

Jorge Masvidal made history at UFC 239 when he knocked out Ben Askren in just five seconds.

Now, looking back on the fight and now having the record, “Gamebred” is very happy to have his name in the UFC record books.

“It’s crazy, I’ve been watching this sport for the longest time,” Masvidal said of this record-breaking knockout on BJPENN.com Radio. “This is huge. It’s a real f**king achievement for me as a fanboy, being such a fan of this sport and loving this shit so damn much that I consume a lot of this sport in my brain. I know the type of athletes and studs there are, the type of murderers that are there in my sport.

“I’m the fastest one out of those guys? Wow, that’s pretty f**king intense man. I’m humbled,” he continued. “At first I came from a weird place because I did have to see it at first in my head, and that’s always how I do my things. I like to see myself go and do something. So it didn’t feel out of the norm at the moment that it happened, but when it hit me later on, it was the most humbling shit.”

Although it is the fastest in five seconds, Masvidal says had the ref stopped it when Askren was out it could have been two or three seconds. And, if it was indeed three seconds, he believes no one would beat his record ever.

“I mean if we counting when he got knocked out, it’s like one, two, or three — around there,” he explained. “We were watching the thing from when that knee makes contact, he’s already done, sniper shot, so if they were to call that at that three seconds, that’d be really tough to break.”

