Jorge Masvidal Says Next Paycheck Will Reflect His Breakthrough

Jorge Masvidal is eyeing a sizable paycheck the next time he steps foot inside the Octagon.

Masvidal is riding a wave of momentum following his record-setting knockout victory over Ben Askren. “Gamebred” flattened Askren in five seconds with a flying knee. Masvidal already has a willing participant for his next bout and his name is Nate Diaz. Here’s what Diaz said after his win over Anthony Pettis.

“The reason I was off is cause everybody sucked. There was nobody to fight. But with this belt I wanna defend it against, Jorge Masvidal had a good last fight. All respect to the man, but there ain’t no gangstas in this game anymore. There ain’t nobody who done it right but me and him. So I know my man’s a gangsta, but he ain’t no west coast gangsta.”

During a media scrum backstage at UFC 241, Masvidal told reporters that he needs to see a substantial increase in pay for his next fight (via MMAJunkie.com).

“My next paycheck is going to reflect the breakthrough that I’ve done,” Masvidal said. “For a fact – and if it doesn’t, there’s going to be a (expletive) problem, man.

“Me and my management are going to do whatever the (expletive) I say. That’s what we’re going to do.”

UFC president Dana White briefly touched on the potential match-up during the UFC 241 post-fight press conference. White questioned if there’s anyone who wouldn’t want to see the fight.

