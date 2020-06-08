Jorge Masvidal Says UFC Contracts Keep Him ‘Locked Up’

Jorge Masvidal is doubling down on his issues with the UFC over pay.

Masvidal revealed that he was not happy with the UFC over negotiations to fight UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. “Gamebred” claimed the promotion offered him just half of what he made fighting Nate Diaz at UFC 244 back in Nov. 2019. Masvidal also questioned the revenue split for fighters in comparison to other sports organizations.

Jorge Masvidal Feels UFC Contracts Lock Him Up

Masvidal hopped on his Twitter account to further vent on UFC contracts and how they are detrimental to him.

“I’m in a contract that I had to take to get paid. Same way I got a new contract to fight till. Then a new contract to fight Nate. They keep extending the amounts of fights to my contract to keep me locked up and when I say I only want a 4 fight contract it’s take it or leave it.”

Masvidal went on to say that it isn’t a two-way street when it comes to the UFC’s dealings.

“The negotiation is take it or leave it. If I lose you can cut me and not pay out the rest of the contract. If I win I’m not in a position to renegotiate the contract? My dad left a communist regime and has prepared me my whole life.”

Masvidal is riding a three-fight winning streak. In that span, he’s beaten Nate Diaz, Ben Askren, and Darren Till. All three of those victories came by way of knockout or TKO. Masvidal was well on his way to receiving a welterweight title opportunity in July but negotiations have fallen apart.

Masvidal isn’t the only fighter who takes issue with the UFC over pay. UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been critical of the promotion for not opening up the checkbook for a move to the heavyweight division. It’s gotten to the point where “Bones” has suggested vacating his light heavyweight gold.