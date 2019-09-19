Jorge Masvidal Says UFC Doesn’t Want A Murder Charge If He Fights Conor McGregor

It’s safe to say Jorge Masvidal believes he could handle business against Conor McGregor.

Masvidal is coming off a record-setting knockout victory over Ben Askren. The win catapulted Masvidal into mainstream attention. “Gamebred” wanted to capitalize by calling for a welterweight title shot or a bout with McGregor next. Masvidal will fight Nate Diaz for the one-time-only BMF title at UFC 244 on Nov. 2.

Masvidal Says He Doesn’t Want Murder Charge For McGregor Fight

Masvidal appeared on ESPN’s Get Up show. When host Mike Greenberg asked if he’s still interested in a bout with the “Notorious” one, “Gamebred” delivered quite the response.

"That fight the president deemed it not good because they don't want like a murder charge on me."@GamebredFighter talked about the possibility of a fight with Conor McGregor and @Espngreeny was SHOOK pic.twitter.com/RRmuuUkm8K — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) September 19, 2019

“That fight the president deemed it not good because they don’t want like a murder charge on me. So they’re not gonna allow that to happen. The president himself already said it, so I don’t wanna go to jail for killing nobody. That’s not what I wanna do. I’m here to compete and beat people up.

“The president said that we can’t compete because I’m too much man. So that can’t happen. We’re different spectrums. He’s not gonna allow that to happen.”

UFC president Dana White has said that he feels Masvidal is too big for McGregor. The “Notorious” one made it known to White that he didn’t appreciate the comment.