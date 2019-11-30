Jorge Masvidal Shares the One Thing Fans Do That Angers Him

Jorge Masvidal loves the money but never has been a big fan of all the attention that comes with the fame.

After becoming the inaugural UFC BMF champion at UFC 244, Jorge Masvidal has become arguably the hottest name in the sport at present, and that comes with a lot of face recognition to match the name recognition. Ever the low-key gangster, Masvidal prefers to kick back in the cut instead of being mobbed by the masses in his downtime. With this being ever more difficult to do, Masvidal has found another solution to maintain his peace of mind (Transcript via MMA Junkie):

“I’m just indoors most of the time now,” Masvidal said in an interview on Food Truck Diaries. “I’m not great at small chat, so when I have to do it all the time, like when I go to the supermarket and you take like 15 pictures – the talking. If it’s just like a picture and a thing, it’s cool, but when it’s like a lot of questions and stuff – and I treat everybody the same. I shook five guys’ hands, I’m not going to be an (expletive) to you like, ‘Oh, you’re the sixth guy, get out of my face,’ so that to me, to have to stay sharp like that the whole day?”

“And plus, my anxiety starts to kick in, so I stay indoors for most of the part,” Masvidal continued. “Large crowds give me anxiety, like being in those mosh pits and stuff, you know.”

Avoiding being mobbed and inundated with small talk is a personal preference, but there is one particular situation pertaining to public attention that irritates the often even-keeled Masvidal.

“I’m training at my house, too, most of the time because now when I go to the gym, photoshoot, you know, it’s crazy,” Masvidal said. “And that’s the only time I get mad, actually – when I’m at work. I don’t show up to anybody’s job and start (expletive) with them. ‘What are you doing on this computer,’ you know? One thing is cool if you just get the picture, but then they start talking to you while you’re in the middle of training. It’s like, ‘My brother, my mind’s in another place.’”

