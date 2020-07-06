Jorge Masvidal Slams ‘Coward’ Kamaru Usman Ahead Of UFC 251

Jorge Masvidal isn’t buying that Kamaru Usman is suddenly about the “thug life.”

Masvidal will be replacing Gilbert Burns in the main event of UFC 251. Burns was set to challenge Usman for the UFC welterweight title on July 11. Burns tested positive for COVID-19 and has been yanked from the card as a result. “Gamebred” was able to score a new deal with the UFC to step in and fight Usman.

Jorge Masvidal Calls Kamaru Usman A ‘Coward’

In an interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Masvidal made it clear that he feels Usman is trying to be someone he isn’t (h/t BJPenn.com).

“A wise man said this quote to me, and he broke it down in a much better way than I can break it down, but listen: [Some people say] ‘I’m going to dim your light to make mine brighter.’ No, I’m just going to make my light as bright as I can. [Usman has] constantly been throwing disses at me for awhile. I just don’t believe anything he says. I know the coward that he is.

“I’ve known this guy for quite some time in South Florida. He’s a guy who was coming up, asking for pictures [with me] four or five years ago. Now you’re this thug life guy? I don’t believe it, man.”

The seeds for Usman vs. Masvidal have been planted for months. The two had a run-in on Radio Row during Super Bowl week. UFC president Dana White revealed plans to book the title bout for July. Things went awry during negotiations as Masvidal wouldn’t take what the UFC was offering. The promotion then gave the title opportunity to Burns but had to change course after “Durinho’s” positive COVID-19 test.

Masvidal goes into UFC 251 riding a three-fight winning streak. He’s hoping to snap the 15-fight winning streak of Usman and claim the UFC welterweight gold. Keep locked here on MMA News for all the fight week goodness. Of course, we’ll also be bringing you live coverage on fight night.