Jorge Masvidal Still Wants To Fight Diaz Brothers

Jorge Masvidal would still like to share the Octagon with Nick and Nate Diaz.

Masvidal was scheduled to take on Nick Diaz at UFC 235 on March 2, but of course the fight didn’t happen. Diaz took to Instagram claiming he never agreed to the fight. UFC president Dana White later confirmed that the bout was off.

Jorge Masvidal Still Hoping To Fight Diaz Brothers

Masvidal recently appeared on MMAJunkie Radio. During his appearance, “Gamebred” said that bouts with the Diaz brothers still intrigue him:

“Obviously, I want to fight Diaz, because they’re dogs. That’s what I really admire about them. Their skillset is not the greatest. They’re great at boxing. They’re great at jiu-jitsu even off their backs, but that thing – they don’t kick, they don’t wrestle. There are a lot of things they don’t do. But what makes them stand out from other fighters is the dog in them. The game. And that’s what I wanted to get after. I wanted to get in there and see who’s more dog – who’s really got that dog in them, that game. That’s what I was looking the most forward to.”

Masvidal is left without an opponent. He’s been out of action since Nov. 2017 in his losing effort to Stephen Thompson.

Who would you match Jorge Masvidal against now that Nick Diaz is out of the question?